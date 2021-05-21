DOUGLAS — Students at Joe Carlson Elementary recently had a visit from the Be Kind People Project that gave them tips on how to be encouraging, supportive, positive, helpful, honest, considerate, thankful, responsible, respectful and be a friend.
According to Bo Whittenton, chief kindness officer and chief services and programs officer for Be Kind, the group was able to make the visit to the school thanks to a grant from The Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona that allows the program to visit various schools in Cochise County.
Whittenton said her group will soon be visiting 24 other schools in the county, spreading the message of being kind to others.
“We’re so excited and grateful to The Legacy Foundation for bringing us here,” she said.
In all there are approximately 12 people who make the trek to the various schools, eight of whom are the performers.
Anthony Kelly, who goes by the stage name A-Kellz, is the national manager of creative content for the Be Kind Crew.
“What I do is design content that is going into our curriculum, our assemblies and programs,” he said. “We have a mobile classroom that is suited out with a lot of technology, equipment that allows us to perform. What we are doing here today is having classes come out in different grades for about an hour. Prior to coming here we’ve been doing these presentations in Phoenix.”
Be Kind was formed in 2011, he said, which was part of a group dedicated to honoring teachers.
“This started as creating kindness kits and it developed into something huge,” Kelly said. “We’re based here in the Valley but we’re national.”
Kelly says being kind is somewhat cliche and it exists in a lot of different ways.
“The thing that makes us different from a poster is that we’re using positive language where we don’t tell kids what not to do,” he said. “We have positive reinforced language. We have a pledge. They consist of 10 skills. It’s a pledge you make to yourself. We use spoken word and dance to try and get the students engaged. We’re basically buying a window of attention to actually talk about something.”
Kelly, who says he grew up in New York, has really enjoyed being in Arizona. He said he has never been this far south before and was impressed by what little he saw of Douglas.
“I like coming to areas like this,” he said. “It’s different and fun for all of us. What we’re really trying to show is that we’re investing in our students and want them to appreciate that we came all this way just for them. We want them to have a communal experience and move their bodies, have some fun and learn that it’s important to be kind to one another.”
Claudia Leon, principal at Joe Carlson, said she was appreciative that the Be Kind crew was able to make a visit to her school.
“I am so grateful that we are able to have programs like this in the schools,” she said. “Up to now things had been on hold (due to COVID-19). Their positive message of being kind to ourselves and others, being healthy, is a big part of our social and emotional learning.”
Leon says her school had a virtual visit from the Be Kind crew several weeks ago so they had an idea what to expect when Be Kind arrived on campus for the live performance.
“It’s a terrific message and something the students really need at this time,” she said.
Those students who did not attend in person were able to take part virtually, the principal said.
“Since we’re outdoors we did invite our online students to participate today, after which they were picked up and taken back home,” she said. “I wish all schools had this opportunity. We’re looking forward to partnering with the Be Kind crew in the fall to continue this work together. It’s a pledge we’re all taking.”
Kelly says Be Kind also has virtual assemblies and online programs. Information about this group can be found at www.thebekindpeopleproject.org. It is on Facebook and Instagram under the Be Kind People Project.