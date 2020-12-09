DOUGLAS — The Arizona Game and Fish Department has confirmed or suspects seven different cases of in-field mix-ups resulting in the illegal take of mule deer or whitetail bucks in the Chiricahua Mountains and San Bernardino Valley areas since Oct. 24.
The cases have been self-reported, directly observed, or discovered in the field after an out of-season deer was left.
“Such cases often involve first-time hunters, some of whom may have just taken up the sport to get some outdoor recreation during the pandemic,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “We welcome new hunters. But it’s a far better thing to self-report a mix-up, because wildlife officers have discretion in such cases. Leaving game meat in the field is not only illegal, it’s wasteful at a time when so many are in need.”
Mule deer are so named because of their oversized ears and more squared face, which is mostly cream colored. Their tail is narrow and rope-like, and tipped with black, and their antlers fork into two branches.
Generally smaller in size are white-tailed deer, so named because of the white underside of their bushy tail which “flags” when they are startled. They have a more tapered face, with a white muzzle, and all their antler tines grow off one branch.
Meantime, AZGFD Tucson is asking for more public support for their officers in the field. Specifically, calling in suspected wildlife violations to Operation Game Thief at 1-800-352-0700. Rewards of at least $500 are offered for information leading to arrests.
“If you see something, say something,” Vega said. “Most helpful are physical descriptions of suspects, make and model of vehicles, and license plate numbers.”
The Arizona Game and Fish Department has trust responsibility for managing more than 800 native wildlife species, the most of any inland state.