DOUGLAS — Read Across America Week was celebrated March 2-6.
It began on the birthday of the beloved author, Dr. Seuss who would have turned 119 years old this year.
In celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, Douglas resident Jesus “Chuey” Duarte spent March 2 visiting elementary schools in Douglas reading to various classes from Dr. Seuss’ classics while also encouraging students to continue to read more, even asking some of the older students he visited to try to read one of Dr. Seuss’ classics sometime during the week.
Duarte began doing this 17 years ago and has no intention of stopping anytime soon.
“I’m very glad that we were still able to have the school visits in spite of the late start schedule and the snow,” Duarte said. “It’s hard to compete against the snow. But we continued the tradition going on the 17th consecutive year. That includes the year we did it virtually during online learning.”
Duarte said each year he looks forward to the end of the day event, the crazy hat parade with his wife Joanie’s pre-kindergarten class at Stevenson.
“She started that when she was at the ELC (Early Learning Center) on 15th Street, then took it to Faras and now continues it at Stevenson,” he said. “The privilege to bring such an iconic Dr. Seuss character to life in my own unique way is never lost on me. And to see the reaction and smiles from so many students is priceless. I sometimes feel a little regret that I can’t visit all the classes that invite me. Unfortunately, I only take that one personal day off from work.”
The Cat in the Hat visited Joe Carlson, Clawson, Sarah Marley, CAS, Liberty Traditional and Stevenson Elementary Schools on March 2.
“Lastly, to quote Dr. Seuss, ‘The more that you read, the more things that you’ll know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.’ ” Duarte said.
