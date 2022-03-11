DOUGLAS — Dr. Seuss’ Cat in the Hat spent Tuesday, March 1, visiting all five elementary schools in the Douglas Unified School District along with the Center for Academic Success elementary school, spreading the love of reading, which was recognized nationally Feb. 28 through March 4.
For the past 16 years, Douglas resident Jesus “Chuey” Duarte has been dressing up as the Cat in the Hat every March 1 or 2, visiting local schools and reading to the various classes one of Dr. Seuss’ classics, “I Can Read with My Eyes Shut,” while also encouraging students to continue to read more, even asking some of the older students he visited to try to read one of Dr. Seuss’ classics sometime during the week.
“It’s all about encouraging the kids to read more,” Duarte said. “We need to foster that love of reading in them. That’s why I picked that book ‘read with your eyes shut’ that has the quote ‘the more that you read, the more that you’ll know, the more that you’ll learn, the more places you’ll go.’ I want to instill that in the kids. If we can get these kids to grasp the importance of reading at a young age as they get older, school will become easier for them.”
Two of the stops he made were to Stevenson Elementary where his wife, Joanie, is a preschool teacher.
Last year, because of COVID, he still dressed up as Cat in the Hat and read to the students but did it virtually. He said being back amongst the students this year was a lot of fun.
“I walked in first thing this morning at Joe Carlson with Ms. (Denise) McGrew’s class and the kids, who are kindergartners, all got up and hugged me. I wasn’t expecting that. That got the day off to a real good start and made it all worth it. I enjoy having that person-to-person connection with these kids. A grandmother at another school who was picking up her grandchild said he’s never going to forget this. It’s not about me but if they remember these little things, it’s all worth it.”
Joanie said it was a “breath of fresh air” being able to have the Cat in the Hat back amongst her students.
“It’s great seeing that we can start doing some of this in person stuff again,” she said. “It can really enrich what we’re doing in the classroom and have the kids get so excited about it. Then to be able to have the parade that we did where the parents can come the way they did today was great. It really boosts our morale and that’s something that really needs to be boosted right now.”
Wendy Parra, one of Joanie’s aides at Stevenson, said it was fun having the Cat in the Hat back in the classroom.
“I thought it was interesting some of the questions the kids had for the Cat in the Hat,” Parra said.
“We need to keep working with their imagination, letting them ask those questions,” Duarte said. “Sadly, sometimes as they grow they become inward and don’t continue with that curiosity. A lot of the students in the older grades remember seeing me when they were younger and in preschool. Today was a good day.”