DOUGLAS — As part of the local effort to get children ages 5-11 vaccinated, the Chiricahua Community Health Center Inc. Early Childhood Center of Excellence in Douglas provided a free pediatric Pfizer vaccine for those who had pre-registered Saturday.
According to CCHCI officials, 194 vaccinations were provided.
The day prior to the vaccination event, CCHCI CEO and CMO Dr. Jonathan Melk and his wife, Dr. Darlene Melk, had their sons Jonathan, 8, and Charles, 6, vaccinated against COVID-19.
“As parents and as pediatricians, Darlene and I have been closely following the science and discussion around pediatric COVID-19 immunizations from the onset of the pandemic,” the Melks said in a released statement. “Our actions speak for themselves. Today we are just relieved to offer this protection to our own children and play a role in bringing down the rates of infection in our community. Our gratitude goes out to the scientists who developed this vaccine.”
Jonathan and Charles, who attend school at Clawson Elementary, said the shot didn’t hurt.
“I did feel something, but it didn’t hurt,” Jonathan stated.
“I’m kind of glad,” Charles said when asked how he felt knowing he had received the COVID-19 vaccine. “Some of my friends are already vaccinated. I’m glad I got the shot.”
CCHCI officials said that while another vaccination clinic is not planned, they offer pediatric Pfizer vaccines in Benson, Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Douglas throughout the week with scheduled appointment availability and walk-in hours. Throughout their clinics across the county, they have Pfizer available for everyone ages 12 and older, and Moderna and Janssen available for those 18 and older.