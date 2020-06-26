DOUGLAS — All city offices will be closed Friday, July 3 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

As a result, the city garbage collection has been adjusted.

Ernie Romero, City of Douglas Operation Supervisor has announced that garbage collection scheduled for Thursday, July 2 will instead be picked up on Wednesday, July 1.

Trash collection scheduled for Friday, July 3 will be picked up Thursday, July 2.

Garbage collection routes will return to normal on Monday, July 6.

Anyone with questions may call (520) 417-7538.

