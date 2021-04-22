DOUGLAS — Douglas residents are encouraged to take part in a Child Abuse Awareness Walk Sunday.
The event begins at noon on the corner of 14th Street and G Avenue, and together the group will walk to the 10th Street Park where a prayer and a moment of silence for those who have been lost and are suffering in silence will take place.
Donations will be accepted which will go toward Lori’s place, a Cochise Family Advocacy Center in Sierra Vista.
The event is being sponsored by Crystal Montano, a local woman who recently began an online petition aimed at protecting children from abuse, and the Douglas Business Network.
Those attending are being asked to wear blue in support of Child Abuse Awareness.