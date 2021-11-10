Childrens’ COVID-19 vaccinations slated Nov. 13 Nov 10, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.77 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. DOUGLAS — A COVID-19 vaccination event for children ages 5 to 11 will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Early Childhood Center of Excellence, 1151 16th St.Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last. To pre-register, call 520-364-1429.Vaccinations are inside the building, and masks are required. Use the Sixth Street/north entrance. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vaccination Building Industry Building Supplies North Entrance Douglas Mask Join NABUR NABUR: YOU ASK. WE ANSWER. CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION! Most Popular Douglas hero finally returns home nearly 71 years after being killed St. Vincent de Paul gets facelift courtesy of LDS church Christmas Light Parade in Douglas Nov. 27 Studio 917 Gallery hosts BAC artist showcase Trick-or-treaters invade Douglas Douglas China Poblana makes $3,000 donation to Douglas ARC DPD holds document shredding, car seat safety event Douglas rancher featured in national publication Douglas Art Association needs your help Douglas Police Department to host National Night Out event