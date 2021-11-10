DOUGLAS — A COVID-19 vaccination event for children ages 5 to 11 will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Early Childhood Center of Excellence, 1151 16th St.

Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last. To pre-register, call 520-364-1429.

Vaccinations are inside the building, and masks are required. Use the Sixth Street/north entrance.

