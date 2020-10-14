DOUGLAS - Registration is currently underway for the 2020-21 China Poblana contest, a tradition within Douglas as well as other multicultural communities.
Organizers say this year’s fundraising will benefit the Douglas ARC, scholarship and bringing back Fiestas Patrias to Douglas.
Any Cochise County contestant 2-to 21-years of age is eligible to compete in one of five different age categories: Toddler China Poblana, 2-to 4-years-old; Little China Poblana, 5-to 8-years-old; Junior China Poblana, 9-to 12-years-old; Teen China Poblana, 13-to 16-years-old; and Miss China Poblana, 17-to 21-years-old.
Winners of each category will be provided with the China Poblana dress and hat. Chinas will be required to serve a full year, with required participation in community events, and parades.
Prior China Poblana winners are not eligible to run in the same age group they held the title previously.
Miss China Poblana will receive a $400 scholarship at the end of her reign.
Entry fees cost $35 per participant. In addition, each entrant must sell a minimum of 50 tickets at $5 each or fundraise a minimum of $250 to qualify. A birth certificate is also required at the time of registration.
The China Poblana selection event will be held on November 18, 2020 at the Douglas Country Club.
For more information, contact Ken Nelson at (520) 220-1996 or Sandee Nelson at (520) 895-2663.