DOUGLAS — Registration is underway for the 2021-22 China Poblana contest, a tradition within Douglas as well as other multicultural communities throughout the country.
This event serves as a fundraiser benefiting the Douglas ARC.
Any Cochise County contestant 2 to 21 years old is eligible to compete in one of five different age categories: Toddler China Poblana, 2 to 4 years old; Little China Poblana, 5 to 8 years old; Junior China Poblana, 9 to 12 years old; Teen China Poblana, 13 to 16 years old; and Miss China Poblana, 17 to 21 years old.
Entry fee is $35. Each participant must sell a minimum of 50 tickets or fundraise a minimum $250 to be considered for selection; must be a U.S. citizen residing in Cochise County and a legal resident of Arizona at least six months prior to local competition; must maintain basis of eligibility throughout the term; have the ability to compete in interview and evening wear. In the event of marriage, pregnancy or excessive absences at events/appearances, the title of the China Poblana will be removed and replaced by the first runner-up. Miss China Poblanas’ scholarship will be forfeited, and dress, sombrero and sash must be returned. Prior China Poblana winners are not eligible to run in the same age group they held the title in previously. Selected China Poblanas must abide by rules set forth by the directors for group photo shoots, additional behavioral regulations, appearances, etc.
Winner of each category will be provided with the China Poblana dress and sombrero.
Chinas will be required to serve a full year, with required participation in community events and parades.
August 20 is the last day to register. The last day to turn in minimum amount to qualify for selection event is August 24 and the selection event will be held August 31 at the American Legion Post #11.
For information, contact Ken Nelson at 520-220-1996 or Sandee Nelson at 520-895-2663 or visit Facebook at Douglas China Poblana | Facebook.