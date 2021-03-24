Chino Road closed this week for repairs

DOUGLAS — Chino Road, from State Route 80 to Ninth Street, is being closed every day this week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for repairs.
“What we are doing is routine maintenance that includes pothole patching by blade laying asphalt,” Luis Pedroza, Douglas’ interim city manager, said Monday. “At this time, we are not addressing the dips and bumps that are south of Ninth Street as we are currently studying that road section located on an old landfill (which) continues to settle, creating those bumps. That section will require a different surface treatment or reconstruction to resolve the issue.”
Pedroza reaffirmed that Chino Road is a city owned street.
“We are using HURF (Highway User Revenue Fund) dollars, which are dollars from the gas tax that the state collects and distributes to all cities based on a formula,” Pedroza said.
The road will be open for use after 2 p.m. each day and should be fully operational after 2 p.m. Friday.