COUNTY — Chiricahua National Monument, in partnership with the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association, will be hosting a night sky special event Saturday, March 13, 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Faraway Ranch parking lot, one-mile beyond the park entrance.
Registration is limited and social distancing will be required.
Join Jim O’Connor from TAAA at 7:30 p.m. for a laser guided tour of night sky objects as he shares stories from a variety of cultures. He will identify classic signposts for navigating around the night sky, plus share legends of constellations and the zodiac. Discover what the ecliptic is and why it is important.
The night sky tour will be followed at 8:15 p.m. by telescope viewing projected on a monitor by TAAA member Bernie Stinger. Participants might expect to see nebulae, galaxies, globular clusters and more night sky objects.
Participants should dress warmly; bring drinks, snacks, a portable chair or blanket to sit on, and a flashlight with a red filter, if possible.
Registration is required and limited for this COVID safe special event. Call the visitor center desk at 520-824- 3560 x9302 to reserve a space.