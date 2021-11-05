If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — Officials with the city of Douglas have announced the Christmas Light Parade will take place Nov. 27, the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
The parade will follow the traditional G Avenue route.
“Last year, the date of the parade was modified due to COVID and followed a non-traditional route that passed through different areas of the city,” a press release from the city reads. “The event was received well by the residents and served to promote staying home while still providing a festive experience to the community.”
The theme for this year’s Christmas parade is “A December to Remember.”
The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. and will be dedicated to the Douglas community honoring its resiliency through a difficult year.
“The Christmas season in Douglas is so special for our community and it is so important to keep our traditions going to celebrate this special time of year,” Mayor Donald Huish said. “We hope to have the community out for this event and make it special as always.”
The Parks and Recreation Division will provide more information regarding the two events as well as other Christmas events in the coming days.