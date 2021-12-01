DOUGLAS — Hundreds of Douglas residents, both young and old, were on hand for the city of Douglas tree lighting ceremony followed by the annual Christmas parade Saturday, officially kicking off the holiday season.
Even one of the television stations from Tucson was down for the parade, showing some video footage of the parade on its 10 p.m. newscast.
The annual tree lighting ceremony, which took place at the 10th Street Park, was dedicated to the Douglas community, honoring its resiliency through a difficult year.
The Douglas High School Jazz Band, under the direction of Nathan Darus, and LP’s Dance Studio provided entertainment leading up to the magical moment when the tree was lit shortly after 6 p.m. Even the Grinch made a surprise appearance, posing for pictures while also pestering many of the local youth.
Prior to the tree lighting, Mayor Donald Huish said the community continued to have a trying year as a result of the pandemic.
“We want to begin the Christmas season by showcasing our community for the continued perseverance for good health, the dedication to staying safe and the warmth shown when supporting wholeheartedly those who have fallen ill or those we have lost,” Huish said.
“These are all signs of strength and good will and so perfectly describe our home, our Douglas. (Tonight) we honor all community members so that each Christmas light brings peace and joy this holiday season.”
Saturday was also Small Business Saturday, and residents were encouraged to shop small, shop locally and give back to the community.
The Christmas parade that followed had an estimated 40 entries and featured many local schools and businesses as well as various members of law enforcement and the three area fire departments. Santa Claus, riding in the back of the Douglas Fire Department’s Ladder 1 truck, brought up the tail end of the parade.
The theme for this year’s Christmas parade was “A Magical Surprise.”
For 8-year-old Efrain Valencia, the highlight of the parade was seeing all the Christmas lights on the floats as they moved along G Avenue.
“I liked it,” he said.
“It’s nice seeing everyone out enjoying the parade,” Irene Valdez said. “We needed this. It’s nice seeing all the families out here enjoying the parade.”
Officials with the city of Douglas have announced a variety of events will take place throughout the month of December, beginning with a gingerbread cookie decorating contest Friday, Dec. 3, which will be followed by Operation Christmas Cheer Saturday, Dec. 4.
Both events will start at 5 p.m. at the 10th Street Park. Participants in the gingerbread event are asked to bring their gingerbread house completed and ready to turn in.
Winners will be announced at 8:30 p.m. There will be cookie decorating, fun and games, live music and family fun.
Saturday’s event will include performances by the DHS Spiritline as well as the Douglas Charger cheerleaders.
On Friday, Dec. 10, a Land of Lights event will take place from 6-8 p.m.; a holiday drive-in movie will be held Friday, Dec. 17, at the former Kmart building at 50 W. 16th St.; and on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. a Christmas Barnyard Meet Santa event will take place. There will be games, free hot dogs and hayrides, food and crafts vendors, and Santa will be on hand for pictures.
For information on the events, contact the Douglas Recreation Center at 520-417-7340 or email recreation@dougasaz.org.
DFD Stuff the Truck event
The Douglas Fire Department will be hosting a Stuff the Truck food, jacket and toy drive Friday, Dec. 2, 4-6 p.m. at the Douglas Walmart on Fifth Street.
Non-perishable food items, new unwrapped toys, new winter jackets and monetary donations will be accepted.
Donations can also be made at the DFD, 1400 E. 10th St.
To contribute, call 520-417-7371.