DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council unanimously approved a tentative budget of $42,717,713 for fiscal year 2020-21 at a special meeting June 22.
Douglas’ Management Services Director Luis Pedroza informed the council that through March 31, 2020 sales tax revenues, factoring the one cent increase, grew an average of 8 percent, or $151,871 per month, when compared to last year.
From July 1 through March 31,2020, the General Fund showed a surplus of $1,013,129. The COVID-19 impact was felt in April when the city saw a 37 percent sales tax decrease compared to last year with similar activity projected for May.
Pedroza noted as fiscal year 2019-20 closes out, he is projecting a $300,000 surplus in the General Fund.
Ward 6 councilman Jose Grijalva requested an amendment to the proposed budget to fully fund the entire Community Funding Request as follows: Rotary Club — 6th Annual Fly In from $675 to $750; Douglas Senior Citizens from $1,350 to $1,500; and DARC (meals on wheels) from $11,700 to $13,000. The amendment was unanimously approved.
The proposed budget, which was also unanimously approved, includes the following items recommended by staff:
Use of one-time CARES Act funding in the amount of $1,859,063 provided by the Federal government through the state of Arizona for COVID-19 response to cover public safety regular salaries and benefits. This in turn gives us capacity in the General Fund to expend revenues for:
One-time capital project purchases
A one-time $1,000 (prorated, gross) bonus to employees in lieu of a cost of living raise
Use conservative revenue projections due to the COVID-19 impacts on the economy that are expected to improve during next fiscal year to guide our spending. Otherwise, staff would have projected an 8% increase which was the year-over-year increase pre-COVID-19.
Utilize one-time revenues from rental income of $180,000 for one-time capital purchases.
Reduce program dollars partially deferring debt to the utility funds from $163,100 to $37,158
Utilize FY 19/20 carryovers from HURF (Highway User Revenue Fund), Capital Projects and Water Enterprise fund to complete capital projects in the new year in the amounts of $138,444, $230,000, and $204,000 respectively
Provide a GF subsidy to Housing and/or utilize their reserves in the amount up to $32,798
Use the one-time tax audit proceeds to improve the Border Air Museum to construct restrooms and add air conditioning at an estimated cost of $60,000.
The mayor and council will make the final approval of the budget at the July 15 special meeting.