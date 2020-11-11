DOUGLAS — The city attorney and the city clerk positions are coming before the Douglas City Council Thursday.
The meeting originally was scheduled for Wednesday but due to Veterans Day was pushed back a day.
A special meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday in the city hall council chambers where Juan Flores’ city attorney’s contract will be discussed in executive session.
At the 6 p.m. regular meeting, Alma Andrade is expected to have her interim tag removed and be appointed Douglas’ city clerk.
The Douglas Area Food Bank is on the agenda to be recognized along with councilman Ray Shelton.
Several ordinances also are on the agenda.
There will also be a presentation by CivTech pertaining to the Transit Facility Site selection.
The council meetings are open to the public but attendance is limited due to social distancing restrictions that are in place. It will be streamed live at www.youtube.com/c/CityofDouglasAZ.