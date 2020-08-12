City awarded $101,580 in CDBG-CV funds

DOUGLAS — The City of Douglas was recently awarded $101,580 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds.
On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), was signed into law by President Trump, making available $5 billion in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds.
Shortly thereafter the City of Douglas was informed that it would be receiving a special allocation that was to be used to help prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
On July 12, city staff outlined how it planned on using the newly acquired funds.
Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc. (CCHCI) and Copper Queen Community Hospital were awarded a combined $50,025 for the funds that were to be used for COVID testing of Douglas residents.
CCHCI wasted no time getting a testing blitz scheduled. On Aug.8, 215 out of 300 pre registered people were tested for the coronavirus at Douglas High School. Additional blitzes are scheduled for September after school begins.
“We’re extremely grateful to the City of Douglas for this funding,” said Kayla Percy, a pediatric nurse practitioner who also serves as the head of the CCHCI COVID-19 task force. “These funds will allow us to continue to test the Douglas community where we have been known to have a lot of positive cases in Cochise County lately so this helps us to contact trace. That’s really the goal, to catch the people that have the virus now and begin working to decrease the spread in Cochise County, specifically Douglas.”
Percy said with school starting in Douglas it’s important more tests are done.
“We want to make sure people have access to free and accessible testing,” she said.
In the meantime, Percy recommends people wear their masks wherever you are outside your house or around other people within six-feet, wash your hands and continue to social distance and she encourages people to try to get outdoors and get some exercise
The DARC Meals on Wheels program as well as the Douglas Area Food Bank were each awarded $10,200 and St. Vincent de Paul was provided $20,300 that will be used for utilities assistance as well as rent/mortgage assistance for those impacted by COVID-19.
The remaining funds will be used to cover administration expenses.
“I appreciate the partnerships that we have able to form in the community with the use of these funds,” Mayor Donald Huish said. “It’s a great blessing we have so many people who are willing to reach and help out. It does my heart good to know that we have been able to scrape together some additional funds to help the people that are hurting here in town.”