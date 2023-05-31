DOUGLAS — In a week when the community was reeling from the tragic loss of two of its historic churches, thousands of community members packed into Armando de Lucas Stadium Friday, May 26, to celebrate Douglas High School’s Class of 2023 at its commencement ceremony.

The graduation was the first public gathering since the devastating fires. Bleachers on both sides of the stadium were filled to capacity and it was standing room only along the sides as an estimated 300 graduates received their diplomas, many to cheers and fireworks as each walked across the stage.

