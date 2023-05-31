DOUGLAS — In a week when the community was reeling from the tragic loss of two of its historic churches, thousands of community members packed into Armando de Lucas Stadium Friday, May 26, to celebrate Douglas High School’s Class of 2023 at its commencement ceremony.
The graduation was the first public gathering since the devastating fires. Bleachers on both sides of the stadium were filled to capacity and it was standing room only along the sides as an estimated 300 graduates received their diplomas, many to cheers and fireworks as each walked across the stage.
Melissa Rodriguez, principal of Douglas High School, shared that she was experiencing for the first time the excitement of having someone graduate as her oldest son, Aiden, received his diploma.
“I too, like many of you, share the excitement, the emotion and the fear of what comes next for our graduates today,” she said. “I rest assured that Douglas High School has provided the skills and the education necessary for our students to be successful in their next phase of life whether it be college or career.”
Diana Berry provided the valedictorian address, Ivette Alcantar the salutatorian address. Berry, who attended Ray Borane Middle School and as an eighth grader represented Douglas at the Arizona State Spelling Bee, was presented at the graduation ceremony a $3,000 scholarship from Ray Borane in memory of his late son, Joey Borane.
Borane stated that one of the requirements for this scholarship is that the graduate receiving it attended RBMS, and he was pleased that last year’s recipient and this year’s recipient were both valedictorians of their graduating classes.
Berry told her fellow classmates their future is whatever they make it so make it a good one.
“We are also instilled with the desire to give back to our community of Douglas,” she said. “Let us approach the world with eager enthusiasm so we may thrive. Let’s make our future a good one.”
In her salutatorian speech Alcantar shared with her family that in February of this year she crashed her car into a pole in the school parking lot and was responsible for the dent in it.
“Mom, I hope me being up here today makes up for it,” she said.
Ana Samaniego, Douglas Unified School District superintendent, presented the Carlson Cup, awarded to the outstanding male student in the senior class and based on scholarship and participation in school activities during the junior and senior years, to Miguel Angel Fragoso Jr.
Alcantar was awarded the Huber Cup, which is based on the same criteria.
