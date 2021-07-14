DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council held a special meeting July 7 at which the city manager position as well as the possible sale of the Douglas Municipal Airport and the Rivera Building were discussed.
The mayor and council met in executive session for longer than two hours before returning to the open meeting for an update on each of the items.
In the city manager search, direction was given to staff to perform a background check on the candidate they are considering but is not being identified publicly at this time. If favorable results are obtained then Mayor Pro Tempore Margaret Morales and Mayor Donald Huish will enter into negotiations with the candidate for a possible appointment at the August council meeting.
In regards to the proposed sale, lease or purchase of the Douglas Municipal Airport on Airport Road, city staff was directed to proceed with the bid process for any interested parties interested in the purchase of the Douglas Municipal Airport with the stipulation the site will continue as an airport.
The sale of the Rivera Building on 10th Street is coming before the city council at its July 14 meeting, at which time the sale of the building to Harrell Cooley LLC will be considered.