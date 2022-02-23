City council expected to approve bid for Rancho La Perilla

DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council has scheduled a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to approve sale of the Rancho La Perilla Apartments on Leslie Canyon Road by the golf course.
According to information provided by the city promoting the meeting, the council is expected to meet in executive session before returning to the open meeting, where a bid submitted by Build Investments LLC. of Scottsdale for $4.8 million is expected to be approved.
The informational packet states that on June 25, 2021, staff prepared a bid packet for the sale of the Douglas Municipal Golf Course, RV Park and Rancho La Perilla Apartments. Bids were advertised according to charter regulations.
One bid was received on Jan. 6 that deviated to purchase only the Rancho La Perilla Apartments.
Build Investments LLC — which has an address of 8015 E Vista Bonita Drive, Scottsdale, a residential property address in Scottsdale — offered $5 million with terms as follows: Seller to pay real estate brokerage commission equal to 3% of gross sales price; buyer will assume existing FHA loan held by the seller; and the buyer and seller will each pay customary closing costs.
The packet states city staff reviewed and evaluated the proposal after which the mayor and council provided direction to negotiate the proposal in order to comply with section 13 of the Special Terms and Conditions that the city requested not to pay broker fees.
The bidder resubmitted the offer with the same terms except that the city would not pay broker fees with a total purchase price of $4,850,000.
According to the information being presented to the city council, Build Investments’ offer will pay the outstanding mortgage loan amount of approximately $3.9 million, which will be applied toward the loan principal for the Rancho La Perilla Apartments and leaves $950,000 available revenue as a result of the sale.
Prior to going into executive session, the mayor and council will have a presentation from Ana Urquijo, Douglas city manager, about the establishment and historical overlay zone in the downtown area pertaining to an endowment fund.
Pre-meeting information regarding this issue indicates Urquijo has met with the Arizona Community Foundation to research the concept of an endowment fund for the city of Douglas.
Her presentation will provide information on how an endowment fund could provide a platform to accept nonprofit donations that are tax free to donors for municipal purposes.
“The primary municipal purposes would be identified by the donor, for example, a donation for cemetery maintenance in perpetuity; a donation for seed money for the construction of a Boys and Girls Club or community center; a donation for municipal airport operations or capital improvements. In these examples, the Arizona Community Foundation would manage the City of Douglas Endowment Fund and manage an investment portfolio, based on how much investment it is handling. Donations can be made as direct cash donations, bequeathals as part of a last will and testament or donations of real property,” the information states. “To establish an endowment fund with the ACF requires a $25,000 deposit as well as a designation of a board of directors.”
Urquijo is scheduled to report there are perhaps many missed opportunities when members of the community would want to donate to a cause within their city or town, which could be dedicated to preservation of the city or town’s heritage, or other capital or operating needs of a community. The proposed endowment fund concept can provide a mechanism to have available and be prepared should an opportunity for a substantial bequeathal arrives, or any type of routine donation for a specific purpose.
Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public and can be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel.