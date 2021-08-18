DOUGLAS — The sale of the Rivera Building on 10th Street to Harrell Cooley LLC was finalized by the Douglas City Council at its regular meeting Aug. 10.
According to information provided to the council, the city put an Invitation for Bid for sale of real property located at 357 10th Street for a site commonly known as the Rivera Building. The city received two bids, internal staff provided a review as specified in the IFB and are recommending the sale to Harrell Cooley LLC for the purchase price of $65,000.
The Rivera Building has been vacant and utilized for storage since the city acquired the building in 2008. The building requires substantial work to get it into a functional state.
Erick Harrell, an investor with Harrell Cooley LLC, which also is the new owner of the Gadsden Hotel, was in attendance at the meeting and addressed the council after the purchase was approved.
“I have an incredible passion for historic properties,” Harrell told the council. “I have an unhealthy attraction for Douglas, Arizona, and I mean that in a good way. There are a lot of beautiful buildings here. Our focus is to drive tourism here as much as humanly possible. I fell in love with Douglas within hours of being here.”
Harrell believes in community art and describes himself as “fifth generation hospitality.”
“Community art for us does not mean it is funded by the community,” he said. “I’m a big believer in the private sector. Our number one goal for that property is to get it cleaned up and do a large mural project on that. We’re going to be doing that by a very notable artist. We actually have three that we are in final interviews for. We’ve noticed in other cities that it has worked out really well. We did the largest mural project in Joshua Tree, Calif. We’ve also done a lot of murals in Phoenix and Sedona as well. We’re very focused on the preservation of property and driving business here.”
Harrell said he’s noticed the buildings in Douglas are affordable and announced at the meeting that he and his investors just bought the Marlins building on G Avenue in addition to several others.
“The Gadsden can’t survive if it’s just the Gadsden,” he said. “We need to drive more tourism here, which means we need more things for people to do. I’m going to continue to buy properties while they’re accessible and then focus on putting key business owners in there that I think will compliment downtown. My goal is to revitalize G Avenue.”
In other business, the mayor and council approved a building lease agreement between the city of Douglas and the Arizona Board of Regents. The city is currently leasing space inside the building, which is owned by the Arizona Board of Regents on behalf of the University of Arizona. A portion of the building is being used for the Douglas Animal Shelter. The 12-month lease agreement calls for the city to pay $3,060.09 per month, a 2% increase over the previous year. The shelter will be able to remain in its present location.
At the end of the meeting, an update was provided regarding the closure of Food City in October.
The city recently issued a statement stating it had met with Bashas’ executives and they are definitely closing the Food City in Douglas.
“Food City has been losing money here in Douglas for some time,” said Luis Pedroza, interim city manager for the City of Douglas. “Their lease came up for renewal, and it was time to make a decision. They decided it was best to close the doors. They were very reluctant to do so. We thank them for their many long years of service in our community and for their employment that they offered.”
Pedroza, the mayor and city council are working to try and bring a new food store into Douglas to replace Food City.