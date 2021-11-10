If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — The second reading of the proposed ordinance that would raise water and sewer rates beginning January 2022 is one of the items coming before the Douglas City Council, scheduled to meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the city hall council chambers.
The first reading passed last month by a 5-2 vote with council members Danya Acosta and Jose Grijalva voting against and serves as a notice to residents the city is considering raising its water and sewer rates.
No one from the community was present to ask questions or object to the proposed increases at the October meeting.
If the second reading is approved, the third and final approval would take place at December’s meeting. Residents would see an increase of approximately $1.61 beginning with their March 2022 bill.
The city is seeking to raise the water and sewer rates, something it hasn’t done since 2012, in order to maintain the systems as well as keep up with the demand.
City leaders want to deepen wells or drill three new wells, which would be done at an approximate cost of $1.6 million for each well.
At least five different sewer lines around town are old and need to be replaced at an approximate cost of about $500,000.
The wells proposal calls for a 2.5% base fee and a 5% consumption increase the first three years, followed by 3.5% user increase and a 8.5% consumption increase in year four and five.
For sewers, the proposal calls for a 4% increase each year, which would amount to $1 increase the first year, $1.04 the second, $1.08 the third, $1.13 the fourth and $1.17 the fifth for a total increase of $5.42 inside the city limits.
The total increase on the average bill at the end of year five would be $9.44 before taxes, $9.86 with taxes included for the basic residential customer.
Businesses would be impacted differently.
In other action at the meeting, Douglas residents Dr. Ed and Linda Gomez are expected to be recognized, along with Ken Nelson, for their support and dedication to the community.
The mayor and council are also expected to discuss the renewal of an agreement with the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry that began in June 2000 and expired in May 2021.