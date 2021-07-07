DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council is expected to be given an update on the search for a new city manager at a special city council meeting scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall council chambers.
An executive session is scheduled to take place to discuss the city manager search and a possible interview for a finalist as well as the possible sale or lease of the Douglas Municipal Airport on Airport Road as well as the Rivera Building on 10th Street and H Avenue, which is being used for storage by the city.
Following the executive session, Douglas Mayor Donald Huish will provide a status update regarding all three items.
The open meeting segment of the special meeting will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel.