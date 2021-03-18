DOUGLAS — The city of Douglas has launched the Bloom Douglas Initiative, a rose bush donation program intended to encourage community engagement.
The rose bushes donated will be planted in the garden located in front of City Hall.
“We want the public to be part of this,” Douglas Mayor Donald Huish said. “The Bloom Douglas Initiative was designed to give the Douglas community a unique opportunity to take part in the beautification of our downtown area.”
The donation amount per rose bush is $35. City officials are reporting the rose bushes are tentatively set to be planted in mid-April.
If you would like to donate a rose bush, stop by City Hall to fill out a donation form or donate online at www.douglasaz.gov/520/Bloom.