DOUGLAS - All city facilities will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 and 27, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
City officials remind residents there will be no garbage collection Thursday or Friday and the Douglas Rides and Cochise Connection will not be operating those days. Services will resume with regular hours on Saturday, Nov. 28. Garbage collection will resume normal routes on Monday, Nov. 30.
The U.S. Postal Service will also not be delivering mail on Thursday. Mail delivery will resume on Friday.