City parks open for use; amenities remain closed

DOUGLAS — The City of Douglas Leisure Service Department wants to remind the community that city parks have been open for use and walking paths are available but amenities like the restrooms, playgrounds, fields, ramada rentals, and courts will remain closed for the time being.
Last month, the Leisure Services Department launched a Summer Night Light Schedule for Airport Park in an effort to encourage use of parks during the evening when the summer heat subsides. The Summer Night Light Schedule will continue through the month of August and will be evaluated towards the end of the month to determine if the program should continue during the fall.
The majority of youth sports leagues have canceled their season for the year and other adult sport leagues are working with city staff to determine a tentative start date once COVID-19 protocols are in place.
In addition, there are a number of specific recommendations advising the public to keep safe physical distancing when in open spaces or on walking paths.
• No group gatherings of more than 50 people per Arizona Governor’s Executive Order.
• Do not use the park if you are sick, awaiting COVID test results, or are in quarantine due to COVID-19.
• Adhere to face coverings in public spaces per City Proclamation.
• Follow CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to heading to parks and trails — wash hands, carry hand sanitizer, do not use parks or trails if you have symptoms, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, etc.
• Observe at all times CDC’s minimum recommended physical distancing of six feet from other people. Keep it as you walk, bike or hike.
• Warn other path or trail users of your presence and as you pass to allow proper distance and step off paths or trails to allow others to pass, keeping minimum recommended distances at all times. Signal your presence with your voice, bell or horn.
• Note that trail and park users may find public restrooms closed — be prepared before you leave and time outings so that you are not dependent on public restrooms.
• Bring water or drinks — public drinking fountains may be disabled and for your own safety, should not be used, even if operable.
For updated information please visit our website www.douglasaz.gov or visit their Facebook page.