DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council held a special meeting Dec. 1 in executive session to discuss several items, including the proposed sale of the Douglas Municipal Airport east of town on Airport Road.
The airport was established in the early 1900s and was originally used as a military base for Camp Douglas. It began commercial service flights in 1928-29, was established as an airmail route in 1930 and later was part of the women’s transcontinental air race, also known as the Powder Puff Derby. Participants, including Amelia Earhart, made overnight stops in Douglas. The DMA also helped Douglas become the first city in the U.S. to have an international airport.
The council met in executive session for over an hour before returning to open session when Mayor Donald Huish was expected to provide an update regarding the possible sale.
The livestream feed of the meeting on the city’s YouTube became inaudible during the mayor’s report regarding this matter.
When notified of the problem, Douglas City Manager Ana Urquijo issued the following statement: “Regarding the sale of the airport, we gathered direction on July 7, 2021 from (the) mayor and council in executive session to place the airport out to bid. We officially put it out for bid on Aug. 30, 2021 and received one bid Oct. 4. We called for the executive session to review the bid with the mayor and council and seek direction based on the terms proposed on the bid.”
According to the city manager, the airport parcel, identified as parcel number 410-01-005, is approximately 643 acres.
“If you take out the Airport Park, (the) museum parking lot and a section of vacant land that we were not going to sell, the portion up for sale was 598 acres,” Urquijo said. “We did not put an asking or minimum price in the bid. In regards to the proposed sale, lease or purchase of the Douglas Municipal Airport on Airport Road, city staff was directed to proceed with the bid process for any interested parties interested in the purchase of the Douglas Municipal Airport with the stipulation the site will continue as an airport.”
Prior to the special meeting, Douglas resident Tanya Duarte sent an email to the mayor and council strongly objecting to the proposed sale.
“We’ve discussed before the intent to sell the airport,” her email states. “I, and many others, disagree with selling it. It is a valuable asset to the city. If cared for and marketed properly it could easily be a tourism tool. We can build a stronger resource.
“Most notably, it’s incredibly valuable to the safety and security of our area. With use by medical, fire, homeland security and others, we remain valid. With the upcoming port project, we need to keep those dignitaries entering Douglas. We don’t want them using BDI (Bisbee Douglas International Airport) and never even seeing Douglas city limits. We need them to see the faces of the people that they are entrusted with securing. We need them invested in us, as people, not as just a border.”
Duarte noted if the airport is sold, there’s no guarantee that government entities will want to use it or if the next owner will want them to.
“There is no control over the destruction or improvements of property once it’s sold,” she wrote. “Sure it could be in the contract, but who will enforce it? The city is not currently enforcing contracts on small purchases. If you all choose to go against the will of the residents, I want to at least see cash sales, full elimination of all city liabilities in property. Full valuation should be met and paid for. We can’t risk selling on credit then having anyone default after causing more destruction.
“If someone is going to buy property from the city, the city should not be the creditor. The buyer needs to get traditional bank loans or pay cash. It’s not right to allow the city taxpayers to face the risk of default. Leave it to financial institutions to do that. I’m still hoping the city does not sell the airport. There are grants and assistance out there if we choose to do what’s right. I recently read an article that Bisbee, Sierra Vista, Benson and other municipal airports received sizable grants that Douglas didn’t even submit for. That’s a failure to not even submit for grants. It needs to be prioritized and done. The money is out there, we’ve turned down grants because we had to spend a little to gain a lot.”
Earlier this year, the city council was given a status update report of the Douglas Municipal Airport and what it would cost to keep the airport operational.
Luis Pedroza, Douglas interim city manager at the time, provided an information operations report outlining the history of the airport, what its current usage entails, recent improvements that have been made, what its needs are and costs of those needs going forward.
Pedroza noted that in 2007 there were 27 airplanes based at DMA. In 2020, those numbers decreased to 11. There is one helicopter for Lifeline stationed at DMA.
Pedroza explained that the airport is not considered an FAA airport because it is so close to the Bisbee/Douglas International Airport and therefore not eligible for federal funding. It is, however, considered a state airport under the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Division and as a result, each city must submit an annual five-year Arizona Department of Transportation Capital Improvement Plan for possible funding.
“We are competing with 67 other airports from across the state for that funding,” Pedroza said at the January meeting. “Funding varies every year, it just depends on how the legislature funds ADOT for that year for aeronautics funding.”
According to Pedroza, DMA has a 5,760-foot-long runway that is 75-feet wide and in dire need of repair. It would cost $4.4 million for a complete overall reconstruction and would last about 20 years. Another possibility would be a partial reconstruction with millings base which would last 10-15 years and cost $3.3 million; or lastly, do a mill and overlay which would have a seven- to 10-year usage and cost $2.1 million.
Pedroza noted there is a partial taxiway located on the northwest side of DMA and a “connector taxiway” to the apron areas. There are several navigational aids (runway lighting, a beacon, runway markings and a windsock), a large community hanger used to house four aircraft and a small hanger designated for Lifeline. There are T-hangers, which house seven aircraft and is also a airport museum, two vacant buildings, a main apron with a fueling station and a tie-down area currently used by the border wall contractor, a self-serve/self-pay fuel facility, two above-ground fuel tanks, an aviation terminal trailer, the Lifeline trailer, partial-security fencing and visitor parking.
The combined income last fiscal year from the large and small hanger rental as well as the Lifeline land lease was $24,600 and does not include land that is temporarily being leased to border wall contractors at $15,000 per month.
Fuel sales for fiscal year 2020 were $20,232, a 57% decrease from 2010 when they were $47,081. Other needs included complete reconstruction of the runway lighting system, which would cost approximately $289,886; completion of Phase III of the security fencing, which would run $400,000; construction of a new heliport at an estimated $220,000; main apron rehab for $200,000; the addition of a new terminal building at $75,000; weather reporting equipment at $150,000; and replacement of the outdated beacon light for $150,000.
“Our most pressing needs right now is the runway,” Pedroza said. “Our runway is not in the best of shape.”
He also explained the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats DMA presents and outlined improvements made since 2008, totaling more than $562,000, beginning with the addition of the self-fuel/self-pay fueling station.
The environmental study that focused on the runway improvements was completed last year.