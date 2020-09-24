DOUGLAS — For the past several months city crews have been doing a double chip seal on pre-selected city streets around town.
Dave Swietanski, deputy public works director for the City of Douglas, said this chip seal project covered 12 city streets which is roughly 6.2 miles of the estimated 80-square miles of streets inside the city limits and costs approximately $65,000 per mile to double chip seal.
The total budget for this project was $300,000 which, when completed, was exceeded by roughly $60,000. Funding for the double chip seal, including the amount to cover the overage, came from the Highway Users Revenue Funds (HURF) which is the primary source of funding available to cities and counties throughout the state to be used for the repair and maintenance of our roadways.
Swietanski came to Douglas six months ago from northeastern Arizona.
“I have been in the public sector in various capacities throughout the federal, state, county and now city for over 20 years,” he said. “Douglas is a great town; great people, good hometown atmosphere. I think it’s a great place to work and live.”
In the few months he’s been here Swietanski has noticed some city streets are in better condition than others.
“They are, for the most part, in pretty poor shape,” he said. “We need to plan, prioritize for roads to be improved which is beyond the chipping phase.”
The double chip seal project was already scheduled prior to Swietanski’s arrival.
“We started in June, worked for a couple of weeks then stopped because of schedule conflicts with the contractors,” he said. “We started back up in July.”
The project was completed in three phases. The first phase being the laying of a base oil and a half inch chips of gravel which are then compacted by a roller. Crews came back later that same day and put a second layer of oil and three-eights inch gravel which allowed the chips to lock onto itself. The second phase was the sweeping phase where city sweepers went in and collected the excess gravel which was recycled and will be used later on other city streets. The final phase is what is called a fog seal to all the roads that had been chip sealed.
Swietanski said, depending on the usage on each street, the double chip seal should last three to five years.
According to Swietanski, the streets that were selected for chip seal were done some based on instructional knowledge, what condition they were in as well as funding capacity.
“There are a lot of factors that go into determining what streets and why,” he said. “We try to take those streets that are in sub-par conditions but there are also other streets we want to maintain that are in decent shape. We want to maintain those streets and not let them degrade any further.”
The next chip seal project won’t take place until the next fiscal year. What streets that will be resurfaced in that project will come from a payment street study that was completed to the tune of about $50,000, Swietanski said.
“A company came in and drove streets and used a penetrating radar to kind of determine just what condition our streets are in.” he said. “Every street in the city was driven and analyzed. That is a tool for us to use in next year’s budgeting cycle to determine what streets need to be prioritized.”
Swietanski added it is his hope to eventually get all the streets done but it’s all predicated on money.
The people who did the street studies will provide an update to the Douglas city council at one of the October meetings.
“The folks that actually did the street studies will give a briefing as to the current condition of our streets and what it’s going to cost to bring up the streets at various levels of service,” he said. “There are a lot of roads that need to be worked on and the cost is pretty high.”