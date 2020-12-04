City tree lighting, parade Saturday

DOUGLAS — The holiday season in Douglas kicks off this Saturday with the City of Douglas annual tree lightning ceremony and parade.
The tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m. at Castro Park on 10th Street. Special recognition will be given to Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc., Copper Queen Community Health and the Douglas Family Clinic.
The Douglas Historical Society will be serving hot cocoa and pre-packaged cookies for attendees starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Douglas Williams House located at 1001 D Ave.
At 6:30 p.m. a drive-by Christmas light parade will take place through the streets of Douglas. The parade will start at the Douglas Visitors Center and move south to 10th Street where it will then proceed up to Airport Road, heading over to 15th Street before making its way down 15th with a detour past the Haven of Douglas before resuming back on 15th and proceeding down to F Avenue and back to the Visitors Center.
Spectators can view the parade by parking along the parade route. It, along with the tree lighting, will also be streamed live online.
Entries for the parade are being accepted until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. Parade entry applications are available at the Douglas Aquatic Center on 15th Street. People may call 520-417-7340 for information.
Anyone attending the tree lighting or the light parade is encouraged to wear their face covering and practice social distancing.