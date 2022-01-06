DOUGLAS − Gary Clark retired Dec. 15 as director of Douglas ARC, ending a 47-year career that began after a local judge sentenced him to two weeks of community service.
DARC assists and supports community inclusion of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
In 1974, Clark was pulled over by local law enforcement on two separate occasions within the same week and issued two traffic citations. He appeared before Ray A. Bradshaw, Douglas’ city magistrate at the time. Instead of paying a fine, Bradshaw ordered Clark to perform community service at DARC, which was created more than 60 years ago by four Douglas women — Dolores Gooch, Mary Causey, Ruth Elliot and Violet Heisey — all of whom had children with disabilities and launched a program that would focus on integrating folks with developmental challenges into the community.
“He and his wife Virginia were both on the board,” Clark said. “I came here for two weeks and helped with various things. We made ceramics, decoupage and cookies and things. It was fun, but I thought these people here could do so much more than that. I began asking why aren’t they working? I felt there were a number of things they could do other than what they were doing. Shortly after that, we began a grounds maintenance crew.”
After his community service was up, Clark remained on board and in 1984 Gooch, the director, retired and he became the new director.
“Working here all these years has been a learning experience,” Clark said. “There wasn’t a day that went by where I didn’t learn something. The people who were our clients or members became my mentors and teachers. It really opened my eyes to see what a person could do as opposed to what they couldn’t do.”
It was through that effort Clark developed the phrase that has become the motto for Douglas ARC: “We are not looking for a handout, we’re looking for a hand up.”
“People used to call us a charity,” Clark said. “It kind of bothered me. Yeah, I guess we are a charity, but we also can produce something in both labor and product. We’ve now become more of a business.”
Today, the Douglas ARC performs yard work, janitorial services, Meals on Wheels and averages 65-70 clients each day who are working and getting paid for what they do.
“We do a lot of work with people who have multiple challenges,” he said. ”We have about 19 different individuals who have more than one disability. The more we’re out in public the more we’re training the public how to interact with those who have disabilities. Through various grants we have been able to get a lot of the things we need to do these tasks.”
Clark has worked diligently over the years, along with his board, putting on the Mother’s Day Cake Auction.
Due to COVID-19, the event has not been held the past two years, but Clark said that has not stopped the donations from coming in.
He has also worked closely with his good friend Raul Montano of Border Mart for the past 25-plus years, putting on the Douglas ARC carne asada, which has also helped raise thousands of dollars.
“The cake auction educates people about what those with disabilities can do,” he said. “Plus, it allows for a mother and daughter to bake a cake where the mom can talk to the daughter about why they’re making this cake. It amazes me what some of the cakes sold for. I would then go back to the high school and other places and tell them what their cake sold for and what the money from that cake will be used for.”
Clark said Douglas ARC has about 28 different vehicles, and every vehicle was purchased through matching grants thanks to funds raised from the cake auction and carne asada event.
A while back, he said he began thinking about retirement and wanting to spend a little more time with his wife, Martyn, who has given up her Mother’s Days to be with him at the cake auction.
“I’m going to miss the day-to-day interaction with the people we provide services for,” he said. “I always enjoyed the face-to-face interaction.”
The Douglas ARC executive board has selected John Vaughn, who has been with the organization 37 years, as Clark’s replacement.
“I think John will be just fine,” Clark said. “We have a strong board of directors, and they are all caught up on everything that is happening. There’s a learning curve in everything that you do. But if you do what you do for the right reasons, things will work out.”
Nancie Ames has served as president of the Douglas ARC board of directors for the past two years.
“DARC has done so well because Gary has been such a great leader,” she said. “He’s definitely going to be missed. I also think it’s time for us to tell him he deserves this time now; take care of yourself and do the family things he’s been wanting to do. We know DARC is in good hands, and John is going to do a great job. We knew John and his experience and felt he could step in and keep things running smoothly. We also know (Gary is) going to be here if something comes up, and we find ourselves in a situation where we’re unsure what steps to take.”
Vicky Merritt has served on the DARC board for more than 10 years and was president for seven years before being replaced by Ames. She said DARC is where it is today because of Clark’s leadership.
“One of the things that Gary did was being on actual staff to be on the board of directors,” she said. “We currently have 15 members, three of them are DARC members. They have a voice and they have voting rights.”
Clark said he did not do any of this by himself.
“This has been a team effort since the first day I started,” he said.
The Douglas ARC is a verified 501©(3) organization. Donations of up to $400 per person or $800 per married couple can be eligible for a dollar-per-dollar Arizona State Tax Credit. To make a donation, contact DARC at 520-364-7473 or mail to Douglas ARC, P.O. Box 252, Douglas, AZ 85608.