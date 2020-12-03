DOUGLAS — Douglas’ monthly clean-up day will take place Sunday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to noon.
The area that has been selected to be cleaned is Calvary Cemetery, which is located just behind Veteran’s Park on Eighth Street.
Those interested in helping are asked to meet at Classy Cuts & Such, 519 10th St., prior to 10 a.m. The group will proceed to Calvary Cemetery where the clean-up will be initiated.
Anyone attending is asked to please bring their own cleaning tools, gloves and face coverings.
Snacks, drinks and lunch will be provided to those who participate.
“It would be awesome to get some new faces out to help,” said Desiree Rice, who initiated the monthly clean-up day in September. “This is for the greater good of Douglas; it benefits all of us. I hope to see you all there!”
The clean-up day is being sponsored by Classy Cuts, the Douglas Business Network and the City of Douglas.