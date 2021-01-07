DOUGLAS — Douglas’ monthly clean-up day will take place Sunday, Jan. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The area that has been selected to be cleaned is Calvary Cemetery, located just behind Veteran’s Park on Eighth Street.
Those interested in helping are asked to meet at Classy Cuts & Such, 519 10th St., prior to 10 a.m. The group will proceed to Calvary Cemetery where the clean-up will be initiated.
Anyone attending is asked to please bring their own cleaning tools, gloves and face coverings.
Snacks, drinks and lunch will be provided to those who participate.
The clean-up day is being sponsored by Classy Cuts, the Douglas Business Network and the City of Douglas.
The event at Calvary Cemetery had been scheduled for December but was canceled at the last minute. Event organizers say Calvary Cemetery is in need of some major clean up and they hope the community will come out and support this project.