DOUGLAS — A small group of Douglas residents spent several hours Sunday picking up trash and debris at Calvary Cemetery.
The monthly event was sponsored by Desiree Rice of Classy Cuts & Such, the Douglas Business Network and the City of Douglas.
Participation numbers were not as large as organizers would have liked as only nine people showed up.
The group walked among the graves picking up garbage and excess debris that had accumulated.
Rice, as well as Ralph Robles of the DBN, continue to ask more community members to get involved and take part. The cleanup effort lasts just a few hours.
Two new faces showed up Sunday to lend a hand. Andy and Kristen Miller, who moved to Douglas over a year ago, said they have been wanting to get involved with something like this for a while and saw this as a perfect opportunity to give back to a community they love being a part of.
Andy comes from New Jersey while Kristen is from Pennsylvania.
“We love it here,” they both said. “You can’t beat the weather.”
Rice is planning another clean-up day sometime in February. The date, time and location will be announced later.