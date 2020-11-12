Cleaning up Douglas

DOUGLAS — A small group of residents gave several hours of their time Sunday to pick up trash along G Avenue.
The clean-up effort was sponsored by the Douglas Business Network and Classy Cuts.
The group of four walked down G Avenue and through the alleys between 10th and 12th Streets picking up garbage, one of those items being a discarded sofa that had been illegally dumped in the alley between 10th and 11th Street.
Douglas native Abraham Villareal, who lives in Sierra Vista, has commuted to Douglas for the September and November clean-up efforts.
Villareal, who works for Cochise College and has also assisted in cleanup efforts in Sierra Vista, said he enjoys helping his communities and giving back.
Another clean-up day is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6, beginning at 10 a.m.