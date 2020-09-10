DOUGLAS — Douglas residents are being asked to set aside a few hours and take part in a Clean up Douglas Day this Sunday, Sept. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event, which is being sponsored by Desiree Rice, the City of Douglas, and the Douglas Business Network will focus on the downtown area.
Volunteers are being asked to meet at 10 a.m. Classy Cuts & Such located at 519 10th Street at which time volunteers will be put into groups and asked to clean up certain areas in the downtown areas.
Those volunteering are being asked to please bring your own yard cleaning tools and protective gear.
Afterwards a free barbecue will be provided to those who took part in the clean-up effort.