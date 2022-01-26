DOUGLAS − A group of an estimated 30 people, many of whom were students from the Cochise College Douglas campus, donated several hours Sunday picking up trash in two vacant lots south and east of the former Food City on San Antonio Avenue.
The cleanup effort began 15 months ago when local businesswoman Desiree Rice wanted to do something to help clean up the community.
“This is our third time in this area,” she said. “I don’t get it. Why do people have to throw their garbage on the ground? This is very discouraging, but I’m not going to give up. Looking at these lots now compared to when we started a few hours ago is why I keep doing it. We need to find a way to get more people to stop littering.”
Boxes, tires and countless discarded face coverings were picked up as well as pieces of wood that had nails sticking out of them along with plastic bags, bottles and aluminum cans.
By the time the cleanup effort was over, the group had filled the trailer that city of Douglas officials loaned them to dispose the garbage.
“Thank God for these Cochise College students,” she said. “They have really helped make a difference. I can tell you I had one cleanup when they were on break it would be just four of us.”
The students were from the college’s Club Trio group and PTK of Douglas. Five members of the Douglas Elks Lodge also helped with the effort, including Desiree and her husband, Josh, Bill and Debbie Wendt and Lettie Alvarez.
“I would really love to get this community engaged, but I’m beginning to wonder what it would take to get them engaged,” she said. “I am really appreciative of Abe Villareal; he’s the one that got the Cochise College students involved. Without those college students, this cleanup effort would take forever.”
After the work was completed, the volunteers were treated to hamburgers at the Douglas Elks Lodge.
Sunday’s cleanup was sponsored by Classy Cuts & Such, Rice’s business; the city of Douglas; and the Douglas Elks Lodge.
Another cleanup is scheduled for February at a location that hasn’t yet been decided.