DOUGLAS — Cochise College President Dr. J.D. Rottweiler is expected to address the Douglas City Council at a special meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in city hall council chambers.
According to the city council meeting agenda, Rottweiler is going to talk about educating through a pandemic, what Cochise College is doing and what the city of Douglas can do to assist in moving the education process forward.
The item is just a presentation and not an action item.
Prior to Rottweiler addressing the council, another presentation — followed by discussion and a decision — will be made regarding the establishment of the city of Douglas Charter Review Committee.
Charter Review committee appointments are made with the intent for its members to review council’s recommendations pertaining to the City Charter and for members to meet, review, discuss and recommend any pertinent changes to the charter.
Charter provision Article XIV, Section 8, mandates that a citizens’ committee shall be appointed by the mayor and council every six years. Each of the six wards inside the city limits will have a representative on the charter review committee.
The mayor and council are expected to approve the second reading of an ordinance seeking to protect public health, safety and welfare by prohibiting the use of park and recreational amenities for other than their intended use and to restrict certain activities in these public areas of the city.
The special meeting is open to the public but can also be viewed via live stream on the city’s YouTube page.