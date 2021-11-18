DOUGLAS — The Cochise College Douglas Campus will be hosting an exhibition titled “Connection: Reflections Through Poetry and Drawing” beginning Thursday, Nov. 18, and running through Tuesday, Dec. 7, in the Union Gallery on the Douglas Campus, 4190 W. State Route 80.
The show is a collaboration between students in Cochise College Dean of Students, Abe Villarreal’s Connections for Success course and Ash Dahlke’s drawing sections.
The public is invited to view the exhibition on weekdays (excluding holidays) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
An opening celebration is planned for Thursday, Nov. 18, from 4-5 p.m. Students from the two classes will talk about their poems or artwork during the celebration. Light refreshments will be provided.
On Friday, the Douglas campus will host an Aviation College Fair, which will include the unveiling of some new airplanes.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Students interested in the aviation program and becoming a pilot can meet faculty, students and alumni, tour the department, learn about the college’s FlyCochise and more.
Introductory 30-minute flights with a Cochise College flight instructor will bae held 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Those interested must be at least 16 years of age (if younger than 18, must have parent/guardian permission and signature). Preregistration is encouraged by calling 520-417-4165.
Simulator flight and Aviation Olympics will take place throughout the event. Watch current FlyCochise students participate in aviation-related completion events that include GPS programming, Aircraft Preflight, Aircraft Push, Cross Wind Simulator Challenge and Aircraft Recognition.
There will be a Q&A session at which alumni will answer questions about the aviation industry and career opportunities.