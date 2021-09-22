DOUGLAS — The 97th annual Cochise County Fair kicks off Thursday, Sept. 23 at the fairgrounds on Leslie Canyon Road.
The theme this year is “Bigger, Better, and Stronger than Ever,” making a point to recognize all the frontline and essential workers who keep our country going.
This year’s fair is being dedicated to Gilbert and Deann Zamudio, longtime supporters of the Cochise County Fair. The Zamudios will be recognized Thursday at noon at the fair’s ribbon cutting ceremony.
Dominique “Nikki” Valenzuela, general manager at the Cochise County Fairgrounds, said after dealing with all the headaches last year because of COVID-19 and not being able to have a full-fledged fair, it has been challenging getting vendors and everything else in order to have a fair.
“It was a lot more difficult than I thought it would be,” she said. “This year was definitely harder because so many people we’ve dealt with in the past have gone out of business. Fortunately, our carnival is doing extremely well and will be here. They’ve been working all year. For a while we weren’t sure if they were coming back or not. Earlier this year, we weren’t sure if we would even have a fair this year.”
Brown’s Amusements of Mesa will be providing the midway rides once again. The company was at the Mohave County Fair in Kingman last week.
Valenzuela says she is following CDC guidelines and is recommending face coverings be worn by those attending the fair, but they are not requiring them.
“The health department will actually be here in our commercial building administering COVID vaccines,” she said. “They will be here all four days.”
Valenzuela has lined up a variety of musical entertainment. The Josh West Trio, which appeared on “The Voice,” will perform on Thursday at 6 p.m.; Tinerto Norte and Apache Nuevo Imagen perform Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., and the Josh Roy Band will perform Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight.
College rodeo action takes place all day Saturday with slack in the morning and afternoon hours followed by a 6 p.m. performance on Saturday. On Sunday, a performance will begin at 1 p.m., and event winners will be announced.
“We have a new petting zoo this year,” Valenzuela said. “The one we had did not make it out of COVID. They sold their stock to this petting zoo that is actually bringing a camel. It will be interesting to see how kids react to the camel. They have a bunch of different types of animals that haven’t been here before.”
A dairy class from New Mexico will be providing a demonstration on how dairies work, how cows are milked and what products can be made from milk.
“They will do six classes a day for kids,” Valenzuela said. “They will be set up by the livestock barn.”
A Play with Giants games exhibit that was at the fair several years ago returns.
“They were here before and were well received,” Valenzuela said. “We will also have a wide variety of food vendors. We have an axe-throwing exhibit we are bringing in where people can pay to throw an axe at a target.”
The livestock shows will take place Thursday and Friday and for the second straight year, the large livestock sale will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday following the small stock sale which begins at 10 a.m.
“Considering all that happened last year with COVID, we had a very successful livestock auction last year,” Valenzuela said. “I’m hoping it will be the same this year. We have the most livestock exhibitors we’ve ever had, roughly 140.”
Valenzuela is excited about this year’s fair.
“Hopefully it will bring some life and some excitement to this town, even if it’s just for the weekend,” she said. “I’m anxious to see how it goes.”