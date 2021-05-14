DOUGLAS — Volunteers are needed to assist in a community cleanup effort Sunday.
“I really need volunteers for this cleanup,” event organizer Desiree Rice said. “Unfortunately, Cochise College students are graduating and we won’t have their help this time. We will be spending one more cleanup over by Walmart.”
Those interested will meet at 10 a.m. in the Walmart parking lot closest to the car entrance to Mexico. The event is scheduled to conclude around noon.
All supplies, snacks and lunch will be provided for volunteers.
The cleanup effort is being sponsored by Classy Cuts & Such and the city of Douglas.