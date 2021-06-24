DOUGLAS — A community cleanup project will take place Sunday at Airport Park.
The event, organized by Desiree Rice of Classy Cuts & Such and co-sponsored by the Douglas Elks Lodge and the city of Douglas, will take place 9-11 a.m. in an effort to beat the heat.
Gloves, snacks and drinks will be provided. Lunch will also be provided after the clean up to all volunteers.
Rice began the monthly cleanup effort several months ago and has had her crews picking up bags of garbage around various parts of town.
Those willing to help in the clean up effort are asked to meet in the parking lot at Airport Park prior to 9 a.m.