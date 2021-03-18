DOUGLAS — Local residents are being invited to take part in a community cleanup effort Sunday, March 21, 10 a.m. to noon.
The “targeted area” will be the area around Food City on San Antonio Avenue.
Those interested in helping are asked to meet in the Food City parking lot prior to 10 a.m. Anyone attending is asked to please bring their own cleaning tools, gloves and face coverings. Snacks, drinks and lunch will be provided to those who participate.
Trash bags, water and food will be provided.
The cleanup day is being sponsored by Classy Cuts, the Douglas Business Network and the City of Douglas.