DOUGLAS — Desiree Rice and her husband, Josh, relocated to Douglas from the Seattle area.
Rice wasted little time in opening a business, Classy Cuts & Such, on 10th Street. She also chose to immerse herself in the community beginning with a monthly cleanup effort that would focus on various parts of the community.
“I fell in love with this town literally a week after I moved here,” she said. “I sold everything I owned in Seattle to come here and start a new life here. This is my community. I love this community. It’s such a beautiful town that has so much potential. Seeing all this garbage is not a good look.”
On Sunday, July 24, a small handful of volunteers, comprised of members from the Douglas Elks Lodge, spent two hours walking through the alleys and along G Avenue picking up trash that had been thrown on the ground instead of in the trash bins that were in the vicinity.
The cleanup effort this past weekend marked the second anniversary of this project to make Douglas a little bit cleaner.
“There’s been times it’s been a struggle,” she said. “I’m finding it’s hard to get people in this town engaged in cleaning up this community. I feel it’s not a good look for Douglas to have all this garbage around. That’s what keeps me going.”
Rice’s cleanup efforts have stretched from the desert area south of Walmart to Airport Park and areas in between.
“Airport Park has been our most challenging area,” she said. “We have a major crossing problem there. We had a cleanup effort there for two months in a row picking up all kinds of carpet, shoes, camouflage clothing, water bottles, knee pads. We’ve picked up probably 400 pounds of trash and have touched just a tenth of it.”
Rice said mattresses, tires, diapers, broken down furniture, used condoms, drug syringes and needles and thousands of cigarette butts have been picked up in the two years.
“We’ve seen it all,” she said. “What’s so frustrating about this whole experience is that there are garbage cans everywhere and people will still throw their garbage next to the garbage can. The biggest pet peeve I have is the cigarette butts. I’m sorry but that’s unacceptable.”
Rice keeps hoping to see more community engagement.
“This is not just my town, it’s our town, and we all need to do our part to keep it clean,” she said. “A lot of people talk about caring about this town, but they don’t come to help clean up. It’s not a good look for Douglas.”
Thanks to the city of Douglas and the Douglas Elks Lodge, Rice has recently picked up sponsors for the event
“For a while I was supplying everything until I joined the Elks Lodge,” she said. “Debbie Wendt is the secretary there. She filed for a grant which we got. With that they have bought all the tools, garbage bags, snacks that we use during these events. I pretty much just coordinate now. The city pays to dump all the garbage.”
Rice said at times she’s discouraged, but she’s not giving up.
“Maybe one day we’ll get people engaged,” she said. “There’ve been times we’ve had 25-30 people here and at times it’s just Josh and me. Today we have nothing but Elks members. I’m so glad I joined that organization. That group really cares about this town and their actions show.”
Another community cleanup effort is scheduled for August. Date and time will be announced soon. It will also be announced on Rice’s Facebook page and shared on the pages of the Douglas Elks Lodge and the Douglas Dispatch page.