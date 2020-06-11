DOUGLAS — A group of Douglas residents recently stepped up to help restore some beauty to Julia Page Cemetery on Eighth Street, which had become overrun with weeds and grass.
Douglas resident Mark Romo coordinated the Saturday, May 23 cleanup, but did not participate due to a family emergency that arose, he said.
“There were many people asking about the Julia Page Cemetery. So I called Julia Rodriguez Page and asked for permission if I could post a clean up on the cemetery,” Romo said.
“She agreed and was thankful. So I posted the who, what, where on my Douglas AZ History Facebook page with over 5,000 users local and non local folks from Douglas. We got a tremendous response and the citizens of Douglas banded together for this worthy cause. This was a group effort and there were many folks who cleaned up.”
Romo said based on what he heard from people who did volunteered, an estimated 30-50 people showed up, some at the crack of dawn and stayed close to five hours while others stayed two to three hours. Each volunteer provided their own yard cleaning tools and safety gear while also maintaining social distancing due to COVID-19.
Page, who lives in Mesa but has a home in Douglas, was down for the cleanup and says, she will be back June 17 should anyone want to stop by the cemetery.
“I was really touched with the help from this community.,” she said. “We have never had help the way we did on May 23. Thank you Douglas. What impressed me were people that showed up that weren’t born there, didn’t have people buried there, didn’t live there now. All who showed up and gave of their time, supplies, labor, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Page stated she has relied on work crews from the Arizona Department of Corrections to help clean the cemetery but that assistance stopped when COVID-19 hit.
“This privately owned cemetery depends on DOC help,” she said. “Cemeteries, cities, and other organizations throughout Cochise County and the state use prison help for labor. There is never enough money to keep the grounds as (well maintained as) the city keeps theirs. The city has a steady stream of revenue. It is bothersome to the families affected. I believe they would like it to be when Douglas was in its hay days.”
Volunteers shared their reasons for helping out.
“I believe you follow your heart. With that being said, my hubby and I volunteered a couple of hours this morning to clean the baby section of Calvary Cemetery,” Loli Molina, one of the volunteers who showed up to the event posted on Facebook. “Some people may ask why? Because it’s the right thing to do for my nephew and the others buried there. Hats off to all who followed their hearts and went out to help.”
Julie Johnson Flores was another volunteer who helped with the cleanup.
“The grass was close to three-feet high in some places, you couldn’t see headstones,” she said. There’s no water. Apparently it’s been turned off for sometime. Ida Pedrego from Illusions brought water out for people who didn’t have it. But basically everybody donated their time, weedeaters, their gas. It was a great community effort.”
Johnson-Flores added people who don’t live here anymore, but who still have connections to Douglas showed up coming from Safford and Tucson. Douglas’ Boy Scout Troop 430 was on hand along with a couple of missionaries from the Mormon church.
“This was organized in a matter of days,” Johnson-Flores said. “This was something that needed to be done and we all stepped up and did what we could to help. Everybody showed up, picked a spot and pretty much did their own thing. We did this not expecting anything. We just wanted to make it look better in time for Memorial Day. It was cool.”
James Page, who passed away unexpectedly in 2009, took ownership of the cemetery in 2003 after both his parents, Curtis and Julia Page passed away in 2001.
“Since Jimmy’s passing, I have hired people to help me in Douglas when there is money in the coffers,” Julia Page said. “At the present time, most cemeteries make their money on the sale of plots. The privilege to sell plots was revoked by the Department of Real Estate in 1996. The revocation had nothing to do with the cemetery.”
According to Julia Page, when Jim’s parents died he used his inheritance to make a claim.
“The process to get a Certificate of Real Estate was not as easy as reinstating the certificate without huge funds set aside. Instead of doing that, Jim chose to spend his inheritance that his mother left him on the upkeep. From 2003 to 2009, Jim was the feet on the ground. I come to Douglas because it is my responsibility to do what I can. Douglas is where I grew up. Douglas is where up until recently was going to be my retirement home. I don’t want to be blamed for the condition. I do what I am physically and financially capable.”