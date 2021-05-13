DOUGLAS — The city of Douglas will be hosting a free drive-in movie night Friday at Veteran’s Memorial Park.
The movie being shown is “Grease,” a 1978 film starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.
Good girl Sandy Olsson and greaser Danny Zuko fell in love over the summer. When they unexpectedly discover they’re now in the same high school, will they be able to rekindle their romance?
Enjoy fun hands-on activities starting at 3:30 p.m. with Bisbee Science Lab and Sky Island Steam Express. A classic car show featuring the Tailgaterz Truck Club and the Viejitos Car Club will also take place. A costume contest will be held, bring your best Danny, Sandy, Pink Lady or Greaser self!
Food vendors will be on site. People are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy a fun-filled family night out.
For information call 520-417-7340 or email recreation@douglasaz.gov.