DOUGLAS — For the second straight month the city of Douglas will be hosting a free drive-in movie night, Friday at the old K-Mart parking lot located at 50 W. 16th St.
The movie scheduled to be shown is “Hop,” a PG movie that according to a Universal Pictures review, blends state-of-the-art animation with live action.
“Hop tells the comic tale of Fred, an out-of-work slacker who accidentally injures the Easter Bunny and must take him in as he recovers. As Fred struggles with the world’s worst house guest, both will learn what it takes to finally grow up,” the review states.
Gates will open at 5:45 and the movie will begin at 7 p.m.
Those attending the movie can listen to it on their car radio at 88.3 FM.
Families are encouraged to bring their own snacks and maintain social distancing. Face coverings are required.
There will also be an Easter basket raffle.
The outdoor movie will be shown permitting there is no rain or wind exceeding 20 miles per hour.
For information call 520-417-7340 or email recreation@douglasaz.gov.