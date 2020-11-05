DOUGLAS — Douglas residents were given the opportunity to get free flu shots, blood pressure checks, glucose readings and mammograms at the annual Health Fair that was held at the Mexican Consulate Oct. 30.
“This is an annual event that we hold,” said Alexis Moreno Martinez of the Mexican Consulate. “This is the 20th time we have been hosting this health fair. With all that is happening right now with the COVID-19 pandemic we believe it’s important to educate people about what they can do to stay healthy and prevent the disease.”
Edith Toscano of Douglas was one of those who attended the health fair.
“I think it’s great they are doing this,” she said. “I came here today to get my flu shot.”
Because of COVID-19, advance appointments for some of the services were requested and facial coverings were required at all times.
An estimated 30 flu shots were given at the clinic and 22 mammograms were performed at the clinic.
Cochise College was on hand at the event as was Caring Connections, the Greater Douglas Chamber of Commerce Portable Practical Education Preparation (PPEP) Inc., Cochise Health and Social Services of Douglas, Arizona Complete Health and the University of Arizona.