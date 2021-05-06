DOUGLAS — Applications are being accepted for any young woman wanting to serve as Miss Douglas Days 2021-22.
Vianca Armenta and Jael Monzerrat Moreno have been serving as Miss Douglas Days and Miss Douglas Days Teen since 2019. There was no pageant last year due to COVID-19, allowing Armenta and Moreno to remain an additional year.
“We are excited to announce that we will be crowning three new Miss Douglas Days,” pageant officials stated on their Facebook page. “Due to the pandemic we will be selecting our new titleholders through our Appointed Representative Program. Deadline to apply is May 15, 2021.”
The following steps are the Appointed Representative Program process:
1. Fill out the application form (by May 15):
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSco-ToSYy1aN8YsbIv859qRwDrIVqj5v0f3dpHT7yKlSa8_nQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0
2. Schedule your virtual interview. Pageant officials will call you. The interview will take place over the phone on May 16.
3. Send in your photo headshot by email by May 23 to missdouglasdays@gmail.com.
4. Have your virtual interview with the official judging panel on May 29, as each contestant will have a designated time and the interview will be done through Zoom.
5. On May 30 the new 2021-22 Miss Douglas Days Queens will be announced.
Young women ages 12-20 to invited to apply. Each winner will receive a scholarship that will be awarded at the end of the reign, a crown, banner, trophy, prize package and the opportunity to represent the city of Douglas for the next year.
Age Divisions: (age as of Jan. 1)
Miss Douglas Days Jr-Teen: 12-14 years old, $50 scholarship.
Miss Douglas Days Teen: 15-17 years old, $100 scholarship.
Miss Douglas Days: 18-20 years old, $500 scholarship.
For questions go to the pageant Facebook page or email missdouglasdays@gmail.com.