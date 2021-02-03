Costs to keep DMA operational discussed at special council meeting

DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council was given a status update report of the Douglas Municipal Airport and what it’s going to cost to keep the airport operational at a special work session Jan. 27 in the City Hall Council Chambers.
The airport, located east of town on Airport Road, was established in the early 1900s and was originally used as a military base for Camp Douglas. It began commercial service flights in 1928-29, was established as an airmail route in 1930 and later was part of the women’s transcontinental air race, also known as the Powder Puff Derby. Participants made overnight stops in Douglas, one of those participants being Amelia Earhart. The DMA also helped Douglas become the first city in the U.S. to have an international airport.
In his presentation to the city council, Interim City Manager Luis Pedroza provided an information operations report outlining the history of the airport, what its current usage entails, recent improvements that have been made and what its needs are and the costs of those needs going forward.
He noted that in 2007 there were 27 airplanes based at DMA. In 2020 those numbers decreased to 11. There is also one helicopter for Lifeline stationed at DMA.
Pedroza explained that the airport is not considered an FAA airport because it is so close to the Bisbee/Douglas International Airport and therefore not eligible for federal funding. It is, however, considered a state airport under ADOT’s Aeronautics Division, and as a result each city must submit an annual five-year Arizona Department of Transportation Capital Improvement Plan for possible funding.
“We are competing with 67 other airports from across the state for that funding,” Pedroza said. “Funding varies every year, it just depends on how the legislature funds ADOT for that year for aeronautics funding.”
The interim city manager noted there is a 5,760-foot-long runway that is 75 feet wide at DMA that is in dire need of repair. It would cost $4.4 million for a complete overall reconstruction and would last about 20 years. Another possibility would be a partial reconstruction with millings base which would last 10-15 years and cost $3.3 million; or lastly, do a mill and overlay which would have a seven- to 10-year usage and cost $2.1 million.
Pedroza noted there is a partial taxiway located on the northwest side of DMA and a “connector taxiway” to the apron areas. There are several navigational aids (runway lighting, a beacon, runway markings and a windsock), a large community hanger that is used to house four aircraft and a small hanger that is designated for Lifeline. There are what is called T-hangers, which house seven aircraft and is also a airport museum, two vacant buildings, the main apron that has a fueling station and a tie down area that is currently being used by the border wall contractor, a self serve/self pay fuel facility, two above ground fuel tanks, an aviation terminal trailer, the Lifeline trailer, partial security fencing and visitor parking.
The combined income last fiscal year from the large and small hanger rental as well as the Lifeline land lease was $24,600 and does not include the land that is temporarily being leased to border wall contractors at a rate of $15,000 per month.
Fuel sales for fiscal year 2020 were $20,232, a 57% decrease from 2010 when they were $47,081. So far this fiscal year, fuel sales have totaled $10,404.
Other needs included complete reconstruction of the runway lighting system, which would cost approximately $289,886; completion of Phase III of the security fencing, which would run $400,000; construction of a new heliport at an estimated cost $220,000; rehab the main apron, $200,000; the addition of a new terminal building at a cost of $75,000; weather reporting equipment at $150,000; and replacement of the currently outdated beacon light, $150,000.
“Our most pressing needs right now is the runway,” Pedroza said. “Our runway is not in the best of shape.”
Pedroza said the proposed five-year Arizona Department of Transportation Capital Improvement Plan that the city has submitted does not include the new terminal building or the mill overlay, which would cost about $1.2 million with Douglas being accountable for a 10% match of those funds is as follows:
2022: Phase III security fencing, $400,000
2023: Heliport construction, $220,000
2024: Rehab main apron, $200,000
2025: Weather reporting equipment, $150,000
2026: New beacon light, $150,000
There are 10 other needs that need to be addressed as well, Pedroza noted.
The interim city manager went over the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats DMA presents. He proceeded to outline some improvements that have been made since 2008, totaling more than $562,000, beginning with the addition of the self-fuel/self-pay fueling station. The environmental study that focused on the runway improvements was done last year.
“The purpose of tonight’s meeting was to bring this to the forefront; to inform not only the council but also the community of the needs that are out there in regards to the airport, the lack of funding that is there currently and how much it would cost to fix everything,” Douglas Mayor Donald Huish said. ”I think we accomplished that purpose tonight and also let the community know that’s the reality of the situation and we have some tough decisions ahead of us regarding that beautiful facility that we have. It has a lot of history but aviation overall is a dying operation, that’s the sadness of this whole thing. I think I can safely speak on behalf of everyone on this council when I say we want to do everything we can to try and find funding to try and improve that airport.
“The runway is probably going to fall apart within the next five years. If we can’t get grant funding there is going to come a point where we either have to suspend it as an airport until we can receive funding, or abandon it all together, which I hope doesn’t happen because of the great history that’s out there.”
Douglas city councilman Ray Shelton, who also serves on the Airport Authority board, said between the airport, the golf course and the proposed port of entry expansion the council faces some tough decisions over which projects to fund. He encouraged city staff to investigate and see what types of grants are available.
“I think we need to sit down and figure out where our priorities are,” he said. “We simply do not have the money for all these projects.”
Huish said, “We have to see what will benefit the community the most and we need to concentrate on that area. I feel that oftentimes a community splits its resources in many different directions and nothing really gets accomplished. I’m a strong believer that we need to focus on what is going to give us the best return for the future of Douglas, and sadly it has to be made on that level. It can’t be made on emotion, what we’d like to have. It has to be made on the reality of what’s going to benefit us, what’s going to bring in more jobs here, what’s going to improve our tax base and improve our community. This is an issue that’s not over with.”