Council accepts results of mayoral runoff election

DOUGLAS - The Douglas City Council met briefly Tuesday, May 26 to officially accept the results of the mayoral runoff election that was held May 19 where Donald Huish defeated Roberto Moreno by 568 votes, 1,590 to 1,022 in an all-mail mayoral runoff election that saw 35 percent of the voters respond.
The mayor-elect along with city council newcomers Michael Baldenegro and Danya Acosta, and returning incumbent Margaret Morales, who won their seats in the March primary election, will be sworn into office at the June 10 Douglas city council meeting when Mayor Robert Uribe’s term will officially end.
According to Mayor-elect Huish, the swearing in ceremony will take place outside City Hall allowing more members of the public to attend. Social distancing procedures are being encouraged however as Douglas attempts to gradually reopen after being shut down temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Huish stated the swearing in ceremony will be the only item on the June 10 agenda, and a study session will follow on Monday, June 15 followed by a special meeting two-days later, on June 17.
“We will have some special dignitaries on hand for the ceremony and there will be speakers so everyone can hear,” Huish said.
Since winning the election the mayor-elect stated a lot of people have been reaching out to him offering their congratulations adding they are looking forward to working together for the betterment of Douglas.
“I appreciate all the support,” he said. “I’m excited to be the mayor of Douglas. I’m hoping to hit the ground running on June 11.”